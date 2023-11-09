Line 701:
- Cancelled races from Beaupré: 4:48 a.m., 6:33 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 7:57 a.m., 8:21 a.m., 11:57 a.m., 4:34 p.m., 6:34 p.m., 8:13 p.m.
- Cancelled races from the Lycée Charles de Gaulle: 5:38 p.m.
- Cancelled trips from Roissypole station: 5:35 a.m., 7:26 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 5:33 p.m., 7:21 p.m.
Consult the timetable for your 701 line.
Line 702:
- Cancelled trips from Gare de Louvres: 6:15 am, 6:55 am, 8:15 am, 9:15 am, 10:45 am, 12:45 pm, 1:45 pm, 2:45 pm, 3:45 pm, 4:45 pm, 7:05 pm
- Cancelled trips from Roissypole station: 7:07 am, 7:47 am, 9:07 am, 10:07 am, 11:37 am, 1:37 pm, 2:37 pm, 3:37 pm, 6:10 pm, 8:25 pm
Consult the timetable for your 702 line.
Line 704:
- Cancelled trips from Les Frênes: 7:00 a.m., 3:50 p.m.
- Cancelled trips from Meaux station: 7:50 a.m., 4:50 p.m.
Consult the timetable for your 704 line
Line 714:
- Cancelled trips from Logis Vert: 7:30 a.m.
Consult the timetable for your 714 line.
We apologize for any inconvenience caused.