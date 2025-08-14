Back to school 2025: the timetables are available!

From August 18, 2025, it will be time for the start of the school year on the bus lines of the Seine Grand Orly territory.

Find the timetable here

Where can I consult the timetable?

You can also find them:

  • On the Ile-de-France Mobilités app ("timetables" tab)
  • Directly at the bus stops via the timetables displayed

Tips for travelling well

  • Anticipate your journey by checking the timetables in advance and the Traffic Information at: https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/
  • Arrive at your stop before the indicated time,
  • As soon as the bus arrives, signal the driver to stop,
  • Have your ticket ready before you board the bus
  • When boarding the bus, validate your ticket so as not to be in violation,
  • Sit on board and remember to hold on to the grab bars for your safety,
  • As you approach your destination, ask for your stop by pressing the buttons located on board the vehicle,
  • Get off safely at your stop when the doors open, once the vehicle is stopped.

Have a good start to the school year!