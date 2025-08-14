Where can I consult the timetable?
You can also find them:
- On the Ile-de-France Mobilités app ("timetables" tab)
- Directly at the bus stops via the timetables displayed
Tips for travelling well
- Anticipate your journey by checking the timetables in advance and the Traffic Information at: https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/
- Arrive at your stop before the indicated time,
- As soon as the bus arrives, signal the driver to stop,
- Have your ticket ready before you board the bus
- When boarding the bus, validate your ticket so as not to be in violation,
- Sit on board and remember to hold on to the grab bars for your safety,
- As you approach your destination, ask for your stop by pressing the buttons located on board the vehicle,
- Get off safely at your stop when the doors open, once the vehicle is stopped.
Have a good start to the school year!