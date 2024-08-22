A new secure parking lot for your bike near the Limay train station!

Published on

1 min reading

To make it easier for you to get around by bike, Île-de-France Mobilités provides you with a secure and closed bicycle parking service near Limay station.

All Île-de-France Mobilités Bicycle Car Parks are:

·       Accessible 24/7

·       Secured by access control via a Navigo pass

·       Located as close as possible to the train stations

·       Easily identifiable (uniform visual identity)

·       Equipped with inflation station and toolbox

The subscription to a Bicycle Parking is free for people with a valid annual public transport subscription (Navigo annual, Navigo monthly, Navigo senior, Imagine R).

For other users, 3 subscription formulas are offered:

·       Daily pass: 2 €

·       Monthly subscription: €10

·       Annual subscription: €30

To subscribe to the service, find all the terms and details of the pricing

Free parking is valid for the subscription to a first Bicycle Parking for a given period (day, month, year). If you wish to subscribe to several Bicycle Parking Facilities at the same time, the subscription will then be chargeable.

A question? You can reach us by phone on 01 30 94 77 77 from Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (except public holidays).