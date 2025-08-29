Similar news

Subscriptions, the key to accessing secure spaces

Secure car parks are only accessible to holders of a subscription. It must be associated with an Île-de-France Mobilités magnetic medium, such as a Navigo pass, a Navigo Easy pass, etc.

The season ticket is free for all holders of an annual public transport pass (annual Navigo, Imagine R school, Imagine R student, senior).

For everyone else, you have several options: