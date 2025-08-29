Similar news

Bicycle Parking Designed for Everyone
To support your cycling, these car parks offer you reliable, adapted and secure parking.
Your bike will be able to find its place on a daily basis near the region's train stations and will be waiting for you until you return to the following locations:
- accessible by subscription, secure and video-protected,
- in open access, accessible to all,
- Equipped with multiple attachments so you can perform routine maintenance and small repairs.
Subscriptions, the key to accessing secure spaces
Secure car parks are only accessible to holders of a subscription. It must be associated with an Île-de-France Mobilités magnetic medium, such as a Navigo pass, a Navigo Easy pass, etc.
The season ticket is free for all holders of an annual public transport pass (annual Navigo, Imagine R school, Imagine R student, senior).
For everyone else, you have several options:
- Daily pass at 2€
- Monthly subscription at 10€
- Annual subscription at 30€
The Bicycle Parking at Saint-Germain-en-Laye station
Since its opening in June, the car park has already been a real success with cyclists.
Continuously accessible 24/7, it offers you:
- 419 secure and video-protected spaces, accessible with subscription,
- 56 places with free access, totally free,
- Lockers, pump, self-service repair and maintenance kit.
And tomorrow?
Other openings will strengthen the parking offer in your area.
These future car parks will make it possible to:
- to meet the growing demand,
- to encourage soft mobility.
And you, have you ever taken advantage of a Bicycle Parking?
