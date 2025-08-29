Similar news

Your bike also has its place in the Saint Germain Boucles de Seine area!

Published on

2 min reading

Cycling is becoming a permanent fixture in the Île-de-France region. Little by little, new parking spaces are being created. On the territory of Saint Germain Boucles de Seine, the first has already found its audience... What if you adopted it yourself?

Protected bicycle parking areas, accessible to cyclists on a daily basis.

Bicycle Parking Designed for Everyone

To support your cycling, these car parks offer you reliable, adapted and secure parking.

Your bike will be able to find its place on a daily basis near the region's train stations and will be waiting for you until you return to the following locations:

  • accessible by subscription, secure and video-protected,
  • in open access, accessible to all,
  • Equipped with multiple attachments so you can perform routine maintenance and small repairs.

Subscriptions, the key to accessing secure spaces

Secure car parks are only accessible to holders of a subscription. It must be associated with an Île-de-France Mobilités magnetic medium, such as a Navigo pass, a Navigo Easy pass, etc.

The season ticket is free for all holders of an annual public transport pass (annual Navigo, Imagine R school, Imagine R student, senior).

For everyone else, you have several options:

  • Daily pass at 2€
  • Monthly subscription at 10€
  • Annual subscription at 30€
Simple pricing and several subscription options

The Bicycle Parking at Saint-Germain-en-Laye station

Since its opening in June, the car park has already been a real success with cyclists.

Continuously accessible 24/7, it offers you:

  • 419 secure and video-protected spaces, accessible with subscription,
  • 56 places with free access, totally free,
  • Lockers, pump, self-service repair and maintenance kit.
Bicycle parking
More and more bicycles are finding their place in the Saint-Germain-en-Laye Bicycle Park.
To access secure locations, your subscription is waiting for you here

And tomorrow?

Other openings will strengthen the parking offer in your area.

These future car parks will make it possible to:

  • to meet the growing demand,
  • to encourage soft mobility.

And you, have you ever taken advantage of a Bicycle Parking?

Share your experience with us on : @StGermain_IDFM

To find all the news from your territory, go to the X account (ex-Twitter): @StGermain_IDFM

Similar news