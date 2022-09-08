The acronym "TàD" stands for...?

"Journey to discover";

"On-Demand Transport";

"Sea bream tart".

Do you have the answer?

To participate, click here Answer the questions in the quiz, which consists of 6 questions; Wait for the draw*

* Participation is free. Winners drawn at random from the correct answers. Results mid-October 2022. Full rules available on the link.

Try to win 6 tickets for the Essonne en Scène 2023 festival for two people, including accommodation and catering costs.

A draw will determine the winners in each of the three territories (Étampes, Dourdan and Lardy / Étréchy).

To participate, it's here!

You can also follow our news on Twitter: @EssonneSO_IDFM