Some lines in the Mantois area are impacted by the organisation of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in particular by the passage of the Olympic Flame on 5, 19 and 23 July 2024
You will find the details of the lines concerned below:
Friday, July 5, 2024 - Vernon Sector:
- Lines 71 - 72 - 73 -74: route modified from 5 to 6 July 2024. Find the details of these changes.
Friday, July 19, 2024 - Cergy sector:
- Line 9: route modified on July 19, 2024. Find the details of these changes.
Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - Mantes-la-Ville sector:
- Lines D and G: route modified on 23 July 2024. Find the details of these changes.
- Lines I - K - M: route modified on 23 July 2024. Find the details of these changes
- Line 22 : route modified on July 23, 2024. Find the details of these changes
