Similar news

Some lines will be disrupted by the organisation of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
For the Paralympic Games:
- Express line 39-12: route modified from August 19 to September 9, 2024. See the details of the changes.
You will find below the list of lines impacted for the Olympic Games:
- Express line 91-10: route modified from July 24 to August 10, 2024. See the details of the changes.
- Express line 91-11: route modified from July 24 to August 13, 2024. See the details of the changes.
- Express line 39-12: route modified from July 23 to August 13, 2024. See the details of the changes.
- Express Line 16: route modified on July 23 and does not run on August 3. See the details of the changes.
- Express Line 4: route modified on July 23 and does not run on August 3. See the details of the changes.
- Express line 78: route modified from 23 July to 3 August. See the details of the changes.
- Express line 307: does not run on Saturday, August 3.
- Express line 27: terminus modified on 23 July and 3 August. See the details of the changes.
- Line 475 : does not run on Saturday, August 3.
Do not hesitate to regularly consult the X account (@IDFOuest_IDFM) as well as the traffic information on the Île-de-France Mobilités application.
Impacts on the surrounding bus network
Find out more about the impacts on the Grand Versailles Lines
Find the details of the impacts on the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines lines
Find the details of the impacts on the Saint-Germain Boucles de Seine lines
Find the details of the impacts on the Vélizy Vallées lines