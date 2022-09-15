Similar news

Due to difficulties in recruiting drivers, we are obliged to temporarily modify the timetable of line 91-03 as follows from Monday to Friday from Monday, September 19, 2022:

Races departing from Dourdan cancelled:

- in the morning: 5:29 am, 6:28 am, 6:43 am, 7:00 am, 7:10 am, 7:40 am, 7:55 am, 8:11 am and 8:24 am. The 5:44 a.m. race is brought forward to 5:33 a.m

- in the evening: 4:52 p.m., 5:26 p.m., 6:03 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Races departing from Massy cancelled:

- in the morning: 6:05 am, 7:07 am, 7:24 am, 7:40 am, 7:50 am, 8:25 am and 8:39 am. The 6:20 a.m. race is brought forward to 6:10 a.m.

- in the evening: 4:10 p.m., 4:47 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:05 p.m., 6:40 p.m., 7:31 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

