Valid for 1 hour without connection at a cost of 2 euros (+ possible cost of the SMS for mobile subscriptions not including unlimited SMS). Service available with the operators Bouygues Telecom, Orange, SFR, Free.

The SMS Boarding Access Ticket is sold exclusively individually on the RATP Optile bus networks. All you have to do is text "MANTOIS" to 93 100 and receive a ticket in the form of an SMS! You will be charged to your mobile bill.

You also have the option of buying a ticket for the A14 Express line. Text "EXPMANTOIS" to 93 100 and you will automatically receive your ticket in the form of an SMS.

To find out more about the different transport tickets, go to the website iledefrancemobilités.fr "Prices" section.