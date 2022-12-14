Similar news

Yes, Louise, you can have fun tonight: the Saturdays of the buses take you back until 2 a.m.
In order to offer a transport service adapted to the mobility needs of the region's inhabitants, Île-de-France Mobilités is extending the evening offer of line 44 (Plaisir – Grignon <==> Versailles Chantiers) to facilitate late travel. The changes are as follows:</==>
Weekdays: 8 trips added in both directions
- Until 1:26 a.m., arrival time at the Plaisir – Grignon stop
- Until 00:30, arrival time at the Versailles Chantiers stop
Saturday: 10 trips added in both directions
- Until 2:02 a.m., arrival time at the Plaisir-Grignon stop
- Until 1:03 a.m., arrival time at the Versailles Chantiers stop
Sunday
- Until 10:56 p.m., arrival time at the Plaisir-Grignon stop
- Until 9:53 p.m., arrival time at the Versailles Chantiers stop
Yes Stella, you can stay to study until midnight: on weekdays, buses take you back until 1:30 am.