Similar news

In order to offer a transport service adapted to the mobility needs of the region's inhabitants, Île-de-France Mobilités is extending the evening offer of line 44 (Plaisir – Grignon <==> Versailles Chantiers) to facilitate late travel. The changes are as follows:</==>

Weekdays: 8 trips added in both directions

Until 1:26 a.m., arrival time at the Plaisir – Grignon stop

Until 00:30, arrival time at the Versailles Chantiers stop

Saturday: 10 trips added in both directions

Until 2:02 a.m., arrival time at the Plaisir-Grignon stop

Until 1:03 a.m., arrival time at the Versailles Chantiers stop

Sunday