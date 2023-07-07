Similar news

All current Demand-Responsive Transport now integrates the regional operation of Île-de-France Mobilités

All current Demand-Responsive Transport now integrates the regional operation of Île-de-France Mobilités.

The "Balade" service becomes the " TàD Balade du Provinois ". Its offer is improving: 8 races are added from Monday to Friday and 10 races on Saturday

". Its offer is improving: 8 races are added from Monday to Friday and 10 races on Saturday The "Balade du Montois" becomes the " TàD Montois ". This service now has an offer from Monday to Saturday

". This service now has an offer from Monday to Saturday The "Proxibus Bassée" becomes " TàD Bassée ". This service now has an offer from Monday to Saturday

". This service now has an offer from Monday to Saturday The "Villefermoy line" becomes the " TàD Villefermoy "

" The "line 52" TàD becomes the "TàD Nangis / St-Just " and has an additional round trip from Monday to Friday

" and has an additional round trip from Monday to Friday The TàD 3209 which takes over from the regular line 3209 for a few off-peak trips

A new on-demand transport has been created: "TàD Gare de Provins".

It will allow you to reach the station from a selection of municipalities located in the north of the Community of Communes of Provinois and in the evening to return.

The offer is based on 2 connections with train P in the morning (departures at 6:46 am and 7:46 am from Provins station to Paris) and on 3 connections in the evening (arrivals of train P at 6:10 pm, 7:10 pm and 8:10 pm from Paris to Provins station).

What's changing

Reservations for all these lines are now made:

on the IDF Mobilités T&D application

on the tad.iledefrance-mobilites.fr website

by phone on 09 70 80 96 63 from Monday to Friday from 9 am to 6 pm

All tickets valid in Île-de-France are accepted on board and must be validated.