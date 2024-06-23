Similar news

From Monday 8 July 2024, service changes are being made on your lines:
The service to the "Parvis Gare" stops in Poissy is changing:
- Line 2 in the direction of Chanteloup-les-Vignes – pick-up and drop-off on the central platform, at the double bus shelter (Platform 1).
- Lines 3, 55 and Bus Soir Poissy Est in the direction of Saint-Exupéry – pick-up and drop-off at the temporary pole located at 20, avenue Maurice Berteaux (Quai 3).
New service to the Parvis Gare stops
Other developments:
- Poissy South Station: line 12 is moved to platform 1A, in front of line 34.
- Lines 31 and 94: addition of service from the "Reine Blanche" stop towards Esplanade.
- Lines 1, 30, 31 and 94: the "Les Oiseaux" and "Groupe Scolaire Provence" stops are renamed "Place Marcel Pagnol".
- Line 33: removal of the "Renoir" stop.
- Line 34: adjustment of certain schedules.