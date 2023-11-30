Christmas is just around the corner! How about going to do your Christmas shopping in your local shops by bus?
Here are some tips for getting to the shopping places in the Vélizy Vallées area by bus:
- the Vélizy-Villacoublay Christmas market : Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 December 2023 on the Parvis de l'Onde in Vélizy-Villacoublay. 40 exhibitors await you with a photo contest organized by the city.
How to get there by bus?
👉 Lines 6123 and 6134 stop "College St-Exupery" and line Tàd 6131 (only on Saturdays) stop "Robert Wagner" by booking at 09.70.80.96.63
- the Buc Christmas market: 40 craftsmen await you on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 December 2023 at the Château de Buc with rides and shows for children.
How to get there by bus?
👉 Lines 6161 and Lines 6161 and 6162 stop "Château-Massotte"
- the Christmas market in Jouy-en-Josas : Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 December 2023, Place de la Marne, a village of craftsmen, free merry-go-round, mulled wine and meeting with Santa Claus.
How to get there by bus?
👉 Line 6132 stop "Place de la Marne"
- the Chaville Christmas market : Friday 8 December 2023 at Place du Marché in Chaville with local creators, mulled wine, hot chocolate and giant tartiflette.
How to get there by bus?
👉 Lines 6132, 6133 and 6134 stop "Puits Sans Vin"
- the Christmas market of Toussus-le-Noble : Saturday December 16, 2023, discover the specialties of the Creuse at the Christmas market of Toussus-le-Noble!
How to get there by bus?
👉 Line 6162 stop "Centre"
- the Christmas market in St-Remy-lès-Chevreuse : Saturday 2 and 3 December 2023 with activities and handicrafts.
How to get there by bus?
👉 Line 6162 stop "Gare de St-Remy-lès-Chevreuse"
- the Vélizy 2 Shopping Centre : regional centre with 146 shops.
How to get there by bus?
👉 Lines 6123, 6124, 6134 and 6145 stop "Vélizy 2"
- the local shops of Vélizy-Villacoublay: about a hundred shops and craftsmen, most of them in the Mail, Clos, Louvois, Mozart, Village and Jean Monnet districts.
How to get there by bus?👉 Lines 6123, 6124, 6131, 6132, 6133, 6134
- thelocal shops of Versailles : the city centre of Versailles and its market welcome you with a wide choice of shops.
How to get there ?
👉 Lines 6122, 6123, 6124, 6160, 6161, 6162, 6163 and 6164
- local shops in Chaville:
How to get there by bus?
👉 Lines 6132, 6133 and 6134
- local shops in Jouy-en-Josas :
How to get there by bus?
👉 Lines 6132, 6135, 6136 and 6164
- local shops in Buc:
How to get there by bus?
👉 Lines 6160, 6161, 6162, 613 and 6164
- the local shops in Loges-en-Josas:
How to get there by bus?👉 Line 6164
- local shops in Bièvres:
How to get there by bus?
👉 Line 6133
Don't have travel tickets?
Easily find the ticket that suits you by clicking here.