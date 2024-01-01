Your contacts in your territory of the Haut Val d'Oise

Find all the information and news from the Haut Val d'Oise network

To follow the news and stay informed about your lines in the Haut Val d'Oise territory:

  • Join our Twitter account@HVO_IDFM
  • Follow the news on iledefrance-mobilites.fr > News > 95 > Haut Val d'Oise
  • By phone at 01 80 96 31 86
  • To buy your ticket by SMS, text HVO to 93100
  • For any other information: 3, chemin pavé – 95340 Bernes sur Oise.

From January 1, 2024, passengers will be able to find all the information on the bus lines of the Haut Val d'Oise on iledefrance-mobilites.fr

To calculate a route:

To find the schedules:

To follow local news (only on the site):

Don't forget to subscribe to the traffic alert for your lines.