How does it work?

To travel in good standing, you must validate your ticket each time you board the bus or tram, including those with a connection, on the validators provided for this purpose.

✅ A short beep and a green light accompany the validation of your ticket; You are in good standing.

❌ If you hear a long beep with a red cross and a rejection message, your ticket is invalid. You will need to contact a sales agency at the station to solve the problem.

What is it for?

Validation is the means of counting passengers who have taken the bus and tram. It also allows Île-de-France Mobilités to define the mobility needs of passengers and to build a transport offer adapted to your needs. Validations are therefore valuable information for the life of a network.