How does it work?
To travel in good standing, you must validate your ticket each time you board the bus or tram, including those with a connection, on the validators provided for this purpose.
✅ A short beep and a green light accompany the validation of your ticket; You are in good standing.
❌ If you hear a long beep with a red cross and a rejection message, your ticket is invalid. You will need to contact a sales agency at the station to solve the problem.
What is it for?
Validation is the means of counting passengers who have taken the bus and tram. It also allows Île-de-France Mobilités to define the mobility needs of passengers and to build a transport offer adapted to your needs. Validations are therefore valuable information for the life of a network.
In the event of an inspection
Validation is mandatory on the network regardless of your ticket, including for season tickets. You will have to present it in the event of an inspection. In which case you will incur a fine.
On the network of the Bièvre territory (lines 401, 402, 408, 409, 412, 415, 418 and T10) the following fares apply:
- Failure to validate a valid plan or subscription
Immediate payment: 5€
Fixed fine (within 14 days): €35
- Absence of a ticket / Possession of an unvalidated ticket (other than a valid pass or subscription) / Expired ticket
Immediate payment: 45€
Fixed fine (within 14 days): €68
- Refusal to comply (within 14 days): €135
You have 14 working days to regularise your fine. After this period, an application fee of €50 is added to the initial fine.
If payment is not made within 3 months, the report is sent to the Treasury and you are then automatically liable for the fixed fine increased by an amount ranging from €180 to €375.
💡 To pay a fine online, go to: https://www.bievre.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/payer-amende-ligne
It's up to you to validate!