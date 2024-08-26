How does it work?
To travel in good standing, you must validate your ticket each time you board the bus, including connecting buses, on the validators provided for this purpose.
✅ A short beep and a green light accompany the validation of your ticket; You are in good standing.
❌ If you hear a long beep with a red cross and a rejection message, your ticket is invalid. You will have to contact the driver or our sales agency located Impasse Sainte Claire Déville, 78200 Mantes-la-Jolie in order to solve the problem.
What is it for?
Validation is the means of counting the passengers who have taken the bus and the coach. It also allows Île-de-France Mobilités to define the mobility needs of passengers and to build a transport offer adapted to your needs. Validations are therefore valuable information for the life of a network.
In the event of an inspection?
Validation is mandatory on the network regardless of your ticket, including for season tickets. You will have to present it in the event of an inspection. In which case you will incur a fine.
In the Mantois region, the following rates apply:
- Failure to validate a ticket
Fixed fine (within 48 hours): €34
Increased fine (after 16 days): €72
- Absence of a ticket / Possession of an unvalidated ticket (other than a valid pass or subscription) / Expired ticket
Fixed fine (within 48 hours): €51
Increased fine (after 16 days): €89
- Refusal to comply (within 48 hours): €173
You have 16 working days to regularise your fine. After this period, an application fee of €38 is added to the initial fine.
In the absence of payment within 2 months, the report is sent to the Public Treasury.
💡 To pay a fine online, go to: https://mantois.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/payer-amende-ligne
It's up to you to validate!