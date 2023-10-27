Validating your transport ticket: what is it for?

Avoiding a ticket

Whether you use a single-use ticket or a Navigo pass that you pay for periodically, validation is mandatory in transport.

To be in order when you travel on the bus network, you must validate your transport ticket.

Only having your ticket is not enough!

Otherwise, you are liable to a fine of €45, increased to €68 in the event of deferred payment and to €118 beyond 14 days.