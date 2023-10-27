Encourage our passengers to validate their ticket.
Validating your transport ticket: what is it for?
- Avoiding a ticket
Whether you use a single-use ticket or a Navigo pass that you pay for periodically, validation is mandatory in transport.
To be in order when you travel on the bus network, you must validate your transport ticket.
Only having your ticket is not enough!
Otherwise, you are liable to a fine of €45, increased to €68 in the event of deferred payment and to €118 beyond 14 days.
Not validating your Navigo pass means taking the risk of being fined
2. Adapt the transport offer to your daily journeys
The number of validations each day and on each bus is an essential piece of data for Île-de-France Mobilités.
From this, we can determine the number of passengers on each bus throughout the day. It is thus possible to distinguish more precisely the time slots that are the busiest, the famous morning or evening "peaks". This data allows us to adapt the services and transport offer for each line.
We are counting on you to validate your ticket
What should I do if I forget my Navigo pass or if I don't have change to buy a boarding ticket?
How to take out an SMS ticket - Paris Saclay bus network
As a reminder, you should know that there are solidarity transport tickets adapted to all situations.
Do not hesitate to go to the Île-de-France Mobilités website in the "Prices" section
Prices adapted to all situations