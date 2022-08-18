In the municipality of Nandy:

In order to make pedestrian traffic safer in the municipality, the Pavillon Royal and Champignons stops are removed, on lines 34, 61A, 62A and 63.

Existing users of the Pavillon Royal stop will have to refer to the La Forêt stop located 3 minutes away on foot from 1 September.

Passengers who used to use the Champignons stop will go to the Clairière stop located 4 minutes away on foot.

In order to better find your way around, maps have been posted at the old stops.