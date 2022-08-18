Our teams have already been hard at work for a few weeks to ensure that all the schedules are posted at the stops before the start of the school year.
Here are the changes that you will find on our lines from Thursday, September 1, 2022.
In the municipality of Nandy:
In order to make pedestrian traffic safer in the municipality, the Pavillon Royal and Champignons stops are removed, on lines 34, 61A, 62A and 63.
Existing users of the Pavillon Royal stop will have to refer to the La Forêt stop located 3 minutes away on foot from 1 September.
Passengers who used to use the Champignons stop will go to the Clairière stop located 4 minutes away on foot.
In order to better find your way around, maps have been posted at the old stops.
In the Essonne sector:
The timetables of lines 01 and 05 are modified from 1 September, in order to make the service to the Lycée Robert Doisneau and the Collège La Tuilerie more reliable.
For students in Tigery, Saint-Pierre du Perray and Saint-Germain-les-Corbeil, you can check your new timetable below.
Lines 42P and 43P:
Lines 42P and 43P see their letter P disappear.
From September 1st, the timetables remain but the letter P disappears in order to harmonize these lines, so you will have to be vigilant and look at the weather vane before the buses, to make sure that the vehicle serves Pouilly-Le-Fort Place.