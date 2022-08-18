Find all the new schedules applicable on September 1, 2022

Prepare for the start of the new school year with the Sénart bus network!

Our teams have already been hard at work for a few weeks to ensure that all the schedules are posted at the stops before the start of the school year.

Here are the changes that you will find on our lines from Thursday, September 1, 2022.

In the municipality of Nandy:

In order to make pedestrian traffic safer in the municipality, the Pavillon Royal and Champignons stops are removed, on lines 34, 61A, 62A and 63.

Existing users of the Pavillon Royal stop will have to refer to the La Forêt stop located 3 minutes away on foot from 1 September.

Passengers who used to use the Champignons stop will go to the Clairière stop located 4 minutes away on foot.

In order to better find your way around, maps have been posted at the old stops.

In the Essonne sector:

The timetables of lines 01 and 05 are modified from 1 September, in order to make the service to the Lycée Robert Doisneau and the Collège La Tuilerie more reliable.

For students in Tigery, Saint-Pierre du Perray and Saint-Germain-les-Corbeil, you can check your new timetable below.

Lines 42P and 43P:

Lines 42P and 43P see their letter P disappear.

From September 1st, the timetables remain but the letter P disappears in order to harmonize these lines, so you will have to be vigilant and look at the weather vane before the buses, to make sure that the vehicle serves Pouilly-Le-Fort Place.

Find all the new schedules applicable on September 1, 2022, below:

Timetable leaflet lineTZEN1

 -  1.7 MB

Timetable leaflet for the Citalien line

 -  626.9 KB

Timetable leaflet line 01

 -  380.4 KB

Timetable leaflet line 02

 -  324.0 KB

Timetable leaflet line 03

 -  453.9 KB

Timetable leaflet line 04

 -  412.6 KB

Timetable leaflet line 05

 -  274.2 KB

Timetable leaflet line 11

 -  569.4 KB

Timetable leaflet lines 12 and 13

 -  905.7 KB

Timetable leaflet line 21

 -  1.4 MB

Timetable leaflet lines 22 and 23

 -  1.3 MB

Timetable leaflet lines 24 and 25

 -  959.9 KB

Timetable leaflet line 26

 -  306.2 KB

Timetable leaflet line 27

 -  273.0 KB

Timetable leaflet line 31

 -  1.5 MB

Timetable leaflet lines 32 and 33

 -  960.2 KB

Timetable leaflet line 34

 -  594.9 KB

Timetable leaflet line 35

 -  265.0 KB

Timetable leaflet line 36

 -  964.6 KB

Timetable leaflet line 37

 -  567.2 KB

Timetable leaflet line 41

 -  383.2 KB

Timetable leaflet lines 42 and 43

 -  883.7 KB

Timetable leaflet line 50

 -  647.1 KB

Timetable leaflet line 51

 -  428.4 KB

Timetable leaflet line 53

 -  516.7 KB

Timetable leaflet line 54

 -  345.8 KB

Timetable leaflet line 55

 -  337.4 KB

Timetable leaflet line 61A

 -  485.1 KB

Timetable leaflet line 61B

 -  949.2 KB

Timetable leaflet line 62A

 -  343.6 KB

Timetable leaflet line 62B

 -  318.1 KB

Timetable leaflet line 62C

 -  332.9 KB

Timetable leaflet line 63

 -  400.7 KB

Timetable leaflet line 64

 -  308.4 KB

CPSF line timetable leaflet

 -  454.6 KB
