From August 22, 2022, from now on, in the evening, your bus is waiting for the train:
- From Domont station, every 30 minutes between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.
- From Écouen Ézanville station, every 30 minutes between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., Monday to Saturday.
Two new evening services adapted to your needs
A new transport solution is deployed for your late returns from the Transilien H to Domont and Écouen Ézanville stations.
The Evening Bus takes over from the regular lines, in the evening, from Monday to Saturday without reservation.
Your Bus will wait for your train and drop you off at the stop of your choice in the defined area.
Instructions for use
This service operates without reservation and all transport tickets from the Île-de-France Mobilités network are accepted.
- I get on the bus at the station
- I validate my ticket
- I indicate to the driver my alight stop in the area served by the service
- The driver adjusts his route according to the requests of the travelers