The Evening Bus drops you off at the nearest stop and waits for the RER D, even if you are late.
HOW TO USE: HOW DOES THE EVENING BUS WORK?
- I get on the bus at the station
- I validate my ticket
- I indicate to the driver my alight stop in the area served by the service
- The driver adjusts his route according to the requests of the travelers
The +: This service works without reservation and all transport tickets from the Île-de-France Mobilités network are accepted.
Your Goussainville evening bus
Departing from Goussainville station, the evening bus offers 6 departures from Monday to Friday from 9:25 p.m. to 11:55 p.m . and 10 departures on weekends from 8:25 p.m. to 00:55 a.m.
The evening bus takes over from the last regular G'BUS races.
Your Gonesse evening bus
Departing from Villiers-le-Bel-Gonesse-Arnouville station, the evening bus offers 4 departures from Monday to Friday from 8:50 p.m. to 10:50 p.m.
The evening bus takes over from regular lines 36 and 37.
Your Garges-lès-Gonesse evening bus
Departing from Garges-Sarcelles station, the evening bus offers 6 departures from Monday to Friday from 10:45 p.m. to 1:15 a.m.
The evening bus takes over from the last races of line 31 in the evening.
IMPROVEMENT OF THE SURVILLIERS-FOSSÉS AND LOUVRES EVENING BUS SERVICE
Creation of a Saturday offer on the Survilliers-Fosses evening bus
The Survilliers-Fosses Evening Bus takes over from the regular R2 line. From Survilliers-Fosses station:
- 8 departures are offered from Monday to Friday from 20:35 to 00:05
- 6 departures on Saturday from 8:35 p.m. to 11:05 p.m.
Creation of a Saturday offer on the Louvres evening bus
The Louvres Evening Bus takes over from the regular R5 and R6 lines.
From Louvres station:
- 7 departures are offered from Monday to Friday from 21:00 to 00:00
- 7 departures Saturday from 19:45 to 23:00