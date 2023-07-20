Enjoy your new evening buses

From 28 August 2023: 3 new evening buses are added and the offer in Survilliers-Fosses and Louvres is improved.

The Evening Bus drops you off at the nearest stop and waits for the RER D, even if you are late.

HOW TO USE: HOW DOES THE EVENING BUS WORK?

  • I get on the bus at the station
  • I validate my ticket
  • I indicate to the driver my alight stop in the area served by the service
  • The driver adjusts his route according to the requests of the travelers

The +: This service works without reservation and all transport tickets from the Île-de-France Mobilités network are accepted.

Your Goussainville evening bus

Departing from Goussainville station, the evening bus offers 6 departures from Monday to Friday from 9:25 p.m. to 11:55 p.m . and 10 departures on weekends from 8:25 p.m. to 00:55 a.m.

The evening bus takes over from the last regular G'BUS races.

Find out more about the Goussainville evening bus

Your Gonesse evening bus

Departing from Villiers-le-Bel-Gonesse-Arnouville station, the evening bus offers 4 departures from Monday to Friday from 8:50 p.m. to 10:50 p.m.

The evening bus takes over from regular lines 36 and 37.

More about the Gonesse evening bus

Your Garges-lès-Gonesse evening bus

Departing from Garges-Sarcelles station, the evening bus offers 6 departures from Monday to Friday from 10:45 p.m. to 1:15 a.m.

The evening bus takes over from the last races of line 31 in the evening.

Find out more about the Garges-lès-Gonesse evening bus

IMPROVEMENT OF THE SURVILLIERS-FOSSÉS AND LOUVRES EVENING BUS SERVICE

Creation of a Saturday offer on the Survilliers-Fosses evening bus

The Survilliers-Fosses Evening Bus takes over from the regular R2 line. From Survilliers-Fosses station:

  • 8 departures are offered from Monday to Friday from 20:35 to 00:05
  • 6 departures on Saturday from 8:35 p.m. to 11:05 p.m.

Find out more about the Survilliers-Fosses evening bus

Creation of a Saturday offer on the Louvres evening bus

The Louvres Evening Bus takes over from the regular R5 and R6 lines.

From Louvres station:

  • 7 departures are offered from Monday to Friday from 21:00 to 00:00
  • 7 departures Saturday from 19:45 to 23:00

Find out more about the Louvres evening bus

