The Evening Bus drops you off at the nearest stop and waits for the RER D, even if you are late.

HOW TO USE: HOW DOES THE EVENING BUS WORK?

I get on the bus at the station

I validate my ticket

I indicate to the driver my alight stop in the area served by the service

The driver adjusts his route according to the requests of the travelers

The +: This service works without reservation and all transport tickets from the Île-de-France Mobilités network are accepted.