Take advantage of what's new on the TàD d'Etampes!
A new South-East zone serving the municipalities of:
- Bouville
- Puiselet-le-Marais
- Valpuiseaux
- The Sainte-Croix Forest
- Bois-Herpin (commune which moves from the southern zone to the south-eastern zone)
- Mespuits
- Roinvilliers
- Blandy
- Brouy
- Champmotteux
2 new municipalities served in the southern zone:
- Marolles-en-Beauce
- Ormoy-la-Rivière
This service is offered from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. by prior reservation only.
Book your journey between the departure and arrival stops up to 30 minutes before departure, on the website, via the mobile app or by phone.
The service works both ways: just make a new booking from a point of interest to your stop.
For more information and booking on: tad.iledefrance-mobilites.fr