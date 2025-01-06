Similar news

On the occasion of May by Bike, Île-de-France Mobilités is supporting you in this month dedicated to the use of this soft mode of transport in order to celebrate and adopt the practice of cycling. Thus, in the territory of Vexin, Île-de-France Mobilités organizes bicycle repair stands in stations.

Meet our teams at Magny-en-Vexin bus station on May 13 and 20 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

All repairs offered on site are FREE for travelers.