Similar news

Adjustments on lines 414, 461 and 466.
Extension of line 414
In order to facilitate the transport of students from the Saint Exupéry high school when they finish classes at 3:05 p.m., the departure of line 414 will be at the Saint Exupéry stop at 3:18 p.m. because it is closer to the school than the Pas du Lac stop.
The Niépce and Newton stops will therefore also be served at 3:19 p.m. and 3:20 p.m. respectively.
Diagram of line 414
Timetable changes for routes 461 and 466
The timetables of lines 461 and 466 are adapted according to the new entry and exit times for Safran AE employees.
Line 461
- Departure at 6:10 am from the Gare Routière des Prés stop at Saint-Quentin station towards Magny-les-Hameaux instead of the 6:04 am departure
- Departure at 6:35 am from the Mérantais stop in Magny-les-Hameaux to the Saint-Quentin station in Montigny-le-Bretonneux instead of the 6:29 am departure
Line 466
- Departure from the Gare Routière des Prés stop at the Saint-Quentin station in Montigny-le-Bretonneux vers Guyancourt - 60 Arpents – Technocentre at 12:40 pm (instead of 12:45 pm) and at 1:23 pm (instead of 1:35 pm)
- Departure from the 60 Arpents – Technocentre stop to the Saint-Quentin station in Montigny-le-Bretonneux at 1:51 p.m. (instead of 2:00 p.m.) and departure at 1:03 p.m. (instead of 1:10 p.m.)