Similar news

Extension of line 414

In order to facilitate the transport of students from the Saint Exupéry high school when they finish classes at 3:05 p.m., the departure of line 414 will be at the Saint Exupéry stop at 3:18 p.m. because it is closer to the school than the Pas du Lac stop.

The Niépce and Newton stops will therefore also be served at 3:19 p.m. and 3:20 p.m. respectively.