When you're travelling standing up, hold on to the grab bars!
Vehicles are subject to the hazards and dangers of the road and can brake suddenly. If you brake suddenly, you can lose your balance and injure yourself.
Make sure you have the best visibility to get home safely!
When descending, especially at night on winter evenings, do not cross in front of or behind the vehicle until you have full visibility.
