What are the times to remember?

From July 7 to July 13 , 2025, the schedules applied will be those of the 2024/2025 short school holidays.

From August 25 to August 31, 2025, the schedules applied will be those of the 2025/2026 short school holidays.

From July 14 to August 24 , 2025, the hours will be those of summer.

CAREFUL!

School lines and line 6213 will no longer run from July 4, 2025.

They are scheduled to resume on September 1, 2025 as well as for line 6216.

So remember to check the schedules of your usual line before leaving.