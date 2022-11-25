As an operator on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités, we will be pleased to welcome you on December 5 to the Logistics Transport FORUM in Brétigny-sur-Orge in partnership with Pôle emploi.
On this occasion, we will present the different transport professions as well as the positions to be filled in our company.
We are looking for:
- 5 bus drivers
- 7 versatile operations managers
- 2 rolling stock operators
- 2 infrastructure operators
- 1 infrastructure technician
- 1 tram rolling stock technician
- 35 tram drivers
- 3 operators, command post and passenger information
To participate in this forum, register on https://mesevenementsemploi.pole-emploi.fr/mes-evenements-emploi/evenement/36212...
Contact RATP Cap Bièvre on [email protected]
See you soon on your network!