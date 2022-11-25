As an operator on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités, we will be pleased to welcome you on December 5 to the Logistics Transport FORUM in Brétigny-sur-Orge in partnership with Pôle emploi.

On this occasion, we will present the different transport professions as well as the positions to be filled in our company.

We are looking for:

5 bus drivers

bus drivers 7 versatile operations managers

versatile operations managers 2 rolling stock operators

rolling stock operators 2 infrastructure operators

infrastructure operators 1 infrastructure technician

infrastructure technician 1 tram rolling stock technician

tram rolling stock technician 35 tram drivers

tram drivers 3 operators, command post and passenger information

To participate in this forum, register on https://mesevenementsemploi.pole-emploi.fr/mes-evenements-emploi/evenement/36212...

Contact RATP Cap Bièvre on [email protected]

See you soon on your network!