Similar news

Your bus lines are grouped together to be more readable.

Lines E (Gare de Vigneux-sur-Seine <> Montgeron Valdoly) and G (Montgeron Valdoly <> Montgeron Maurice Garin) merge into a new line E (Gare de Vigneux-sur-Seine <> Montgeron Maurice Garin).

Lines B (Gare de Vigneux <> , Vigneux-sur-Seine, Prairie de l'Oly) and H (Circulaire Prairie de l'Oly) merge into a new line B (Circulaire Gare de Vigneux-sur-Seine via Prairie de l'Oly).

These mergers improve the readability of the bus network in the Val d'Yerres Val de Seine area.

There are no changes to the stops served, the number of trips or the service schedules.

