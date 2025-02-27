In the contract between Île-de-France Mobilités and Francilité Seine et Oise, operator of bus lines in Île-de-France, the operator is asked to provide a minimum transport offer on strike days.

When the offer is less than 50% of the normal offer, Île-de-France Mobilités may decide to reimburse users. Given the impact of the social movements between November 2024 and January 2025 on the bus network, Île-de-France Mobilités has decided to reimburse users.