In the contract between Île-de-France Mobilités and Francilité Seine et Oise, operator of bus lines in Île-de-France, the operator is asked to provide a minimum transport offer on strike days.
When the offer is less than 50% of the normal offer, Île-de-France Mobilités may decide to reimburse users. Given the impact of the social movements between November 2024 and January 2025 on the bus network, Île-de-France Mobilités has decided to reimburse users.
Refunds possible from 27 February
The strike movement has had a strong impact on the traffic of the lines in your territory serving the following municipalities: Achères, Boisemont, Cergy, Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, Courdimanche, Eragny, Herblay-sur-Seine, Jouy-le-Moutier, Maurecourt, Menucourt, Méry-sur-Oise, Neuville-sur-Oise, Osny, Poissy, Pontoise, Puiseux-Pontoise, Saint-Ouen-l'Aumône, Saint-Germain-en-Laye, Vauréal.
As a result, a right to reimbursement is open to all subscribers concerned and a refund campaign is launched from February 27 to March 27, 2025 (inclusive).
How do I access the refund?
Please note: refund requests for the three months must be made separately!
Refund applications for the months of November 2024, December 2024 and January 2025 must be made separately from each other. If you are eligible for all three operations, you must submit an application for each month on the platform.
Refunds will be made from the end of March 2025.
The three links to access the reimbursement platforms are available below (requires an Ile-de-France Mobilités Connect account).
What are the conditions for access to reimbursement?
To access the refund, you must:
- Live, work or study (or be educated) in one of the municipalities concerned by the reimbursement served by the bus lines impacted during the social movement of the operator Francilité Seine et Oise. You may be asked to provide proof of address, work or schooling.*
- Have purchased at least one eligible monthly plan payment in at least one of the months impacted by an offer below the contractual 50%.
Which packages are eligible for the reimbursement campaign?
- Navigo Annual (all zones, zones 2-3, zones 3-4, zones 4-5)
- Navigo Mois (all zones, zones 2-3, zones 3-4, zones 4-5)
- imagine R Student and School
- Navigo Annual Senior
- Navigo Solidarité 75% (all zones, zones 2-3, zones 3-4, zones 4-5)
- Navigo Month 50% discount (all zones, zones 2-3, zones 3-4, zones 4-5)
Please note that other transport tickets are not eligible for reimbursement.
Reminder
You must apply for a separate refund on the platform for the months of November and December 2024 and January 2025.
Refunds will be made from the end of March 2025.
*Please note that each user is attached to a reference municipality according to their place of residence provided at the time of registration. If you have changed your address in the meantime, you will need to make a claim and provide proof of address during the period from November 2024 to January 2025 impacted by the strikes.