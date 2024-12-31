Line 20: Benefit from a better frequency in the middle of the day
The frequency of your line 20, in the middle of the day, is reduced from 60 to 40 minutes. No less than 7 new races are created from January 6, 2025
From Le Vésinet-Le Pecq station, you have 4 additional departures: 11:15 am, 1:15 pm, 3:15 pm and 4:37 pm
From the Vésinet-centre station, departures at 11:00, 13:00 and 15:00 are created.
Line 2 (Maisons-Laffitte <> , Saint-Germain-en-Laye): more buses during off-peak hours and in the evening
In order to better meet your transport needs, the amplitude of your line is extended during the week. Three additional round trips are created in the evening, until 10:30 p.m., from the stations of Maisons-Laffitte and Saint-Germain-en-Laye.
In addition, additional runs have been added in the middle of the day.
Line 1 Rueil-Malmaison <> Saint-Germain-en-Laye: 2 new trips for a better service
From Rueil-Malmaison station, you have an additional departure at 3:30 pm. Similarly, from Saint-Germain-en-Laye, a departure at 3:40 p.m. is created.