Line 20: Benefit from a better frequency in the middle of the day

The frequency of your line 20, in the middle of the day, is reduced from 60 to 40 minutes. No less than 7 new races are created from January 6, 2025

From Le Vésinet-Le Pecq station, you have 4 additional departures: 11:15 am, 1:15 pm, 3:15 pm and 4:37 pm

From the Vésinet-centre station, departures at 11:00, 13:00 and 15:00 are created.