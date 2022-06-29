A redesigned link between Mantes-la-Jolie / Limay and Cergy!
The routes of lines 9, 20, 52, 81, 82 and 87 are modified in order to strengthen the transport offer of the Right Bank by ensuring a better link between the different municipalities of the Right Bank and between the 2 banks of the Seine.
· Line 9: Gare de Mantes-la-Jolie – Hardricourt Gare – Meulan Collège Henri IV - Verneuil-sur-Seine École Notre Dame - Cergy Préfecture
Departing from Mantes-la-Jolie station, line 9 will have several destinations between Hardricourt Gare and Cergy Préfecture. Enjoy a better service with 3 departures per day between Limay and Cergy (6:37 am, 6:57 am and 8:32 am) and 3 others between Cergy and Limay (4:08 pm, 4:48 pm and 5:28 pm).
To meet your needs, the opening hours have been improved: Monday to Friday from 4:40 am to 8:24 pm and Saturday from 5:40 am to 6:33 pm. The frequency is increased, with a bus approximately every 20 minutes during peak hours and every hour during off-peak hours.
Line 9 becomes more readable with a simpler route between Limay and Hardricourt Gare. Connections to the transfer hubs at Hardricourt station and the Lafarge hub are facilitated (connection with bus lines L, 80, 87, TàD).
An offer more adapted to schools.
Line 20 remains dedicated to the students of the Lycée Condorcet and runs only during school periods on 2 routes:
- Issou Town Hall – Lycée Condorcet
- Juziers Gare – Lycée Condorcet
The other stops are transferred to line 9: Juziers Trois Cornets, Carpe qui Tête, Gargenville Moulin à Vent, Mairie, Issou Grille du Château, Lavoir, Porcheville Hôtel de ville, Centrale and Foyer.
The opening hours of line 20 are adapted to the first two entrances and the last two exits of the establishment. Line 9 provides other entrances or exits from the Pôle Lafarge stop (near the Lycée Condorcet).
Your lines are evolving to strengthen the connection between the 2 banks
· Line 52: Fontenay-St-Père - Limay Lycée Condorcet
The section between the Mantes-la-Jolie Gare and Limay Pôle Lafarge stops has been transferred to line 9.
The service between the municipalities of Fontenay Saint-Père/Guitrancourt and the Lycée Condorcet car park is maintained only during school periods when a connection to other schools in Mantois is provided via lines 9, 18, 21 and K.
For the inhabitants of Fontenay-St Père and Guitrancourt, the Demand-Responsive Transport (DRT) offer is extended to morning and evening rush hours to or from Limay Pôle Lafarge in connection with line 9. This service can be used from Monday to Friday all year round from 6:10 am to 7:40 am and/or from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm, by reservation from 1 hour to 30 days before the desired date, via the www.tad-iledefrancemobilites.fr application/website or by calling 09.70.80.96.63 (Monday to Friday from 9 am to 6 pm).
· Line 81: Issou Mairie – Épône-Mézières station
Line 81 increases its offer during morning and evening rush hours to ensure that you can connect with all the J and N trains of the rail network, at Épône-Mézières station!
· Line 82: Juziers Gare/Gargenville Hanneucourt - Gare d'Épône-Mézières
Line 82 is extended to Juziers station and increases its offer during morning and evening rush hours to ensure a connection with all the J and N trains of the rail network, at Épône-Mézières station!
This line allows a transfer from the Gargenville Collège A. Camus to Place du Général de Gaulle stops previously served by line P towards Gargenville station or Epône-Mézières station.
· Line 87: Drocourt Relais du Nord/Limay F. Rouges - Poissy RER / Peugeot
Line 87 is adapted according to the number of passengers at its stops. Thus, the offer is reinforced during morning and evening rush hours on the main route "Hauts de Limay – Issou – Meulan – Triel – Poissy" and identical from Monday to Friday. In addition, the timetables allow connections at Hardricourt station with line 80 "Les Mureaux-Cergy" or line J of the Transilien network. The offer to or from the Peugeot plant for employees working shift shifts is also modified according to the number of visitors observed.
Three new routes:
- Issou Lavoir – Peugeot
- Limay Bridge – Peugeot
- Hauts de Limay – Poissy RER
On your A, K and L lines, the routes remain unchanged.
For more information on the evolution of our offers:
On Twitter: @Mantois_IDFM
By phone: 01 30 94 77 77
Happy back-to-school on our network!