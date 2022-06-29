A redesigned link between Mantes-la-Jolie / Limay and Cergy!

The routes of lines 9, 20, 52, 81, 82 and 87 are modified in order to strengthen the transport offer of the Right Bank by ensuring a better link between the different municipalities of the Right Bank and between the 2 banks of the Seine.

· Line 9: Gare de Mantes-la-Jolie – Hardricourt Gare – Meulan Collège Henri IV - Verneuil-sur-Seine École Notre Dame - Cergy Préfecture

Departing from Mantes-la-Jolie station, line 9 will have several destinations between Hardricourt Gare and Cergy Préfecture. Enjoy a better service with 3 departures per day between Limay and Cergy (6:37 am, 6:57 am and 8:32 am) and 3 others between Cergy and Limay (4:08 pm, 4:48 pm and 5:28 pm).

To meet your needs, the opening hours have been improved: Monday to Friday from 4:40 am to 8:24 pm and Saturday from 5:40 am to 6:33 pm. The frequency is increased, with a bus approximately every 20 minutes during peak hours and every hour during off-peak hours.

Line 9 becomes more readable with a simpler route between Limay and Hardricourt Gare. Connections to the transfer hubs at Hardricourt station and the Lafarge hub are facilitated (connection with bus lines L, 80, 87, TàD).