Available formulas

The Imagine R package

Ticket valid for unlimited travel on the entire Île-de-France Mobilités network (buses, trains, RER, metros, trams), including during weekends and school holidays. This package is intended for young people up to 26 years old, enrolled in a school or training course in Île-de-France.

The Imagine R package is issued by Île-de-France Mobilités, with a subscription that can be made online or through your school.

To benefit from the Imagine R package, the following conditions must be met:

Living in Île-de-France

Be under 26 years of age on September 1st of the school year of subscription.

on September 1st of the school year of subscription. Be enrolled in a public or private institution under contract, as a day student or half-boarder, or follow a primary or secondary education course, or a work-study program below the baccalaureate level (apprentice status only – excluding professionalization contracts).

The School Bus Card

Ticket valid only for a daily round trip between home and school, to be made during the school period. This card does not allow you to travel during school holidays. It is intended for primary, middle and high school students following a primary or secondary education or an apprenticeship preparation class. High school students who do not receive scholarships will not be subsidized for the CSB card.

In order to benefit from the school bus card, the following conditions must be met:

Reside in Île-de-France: only one home address can be retained

Be under 18 years of age on September 2 of the school year of subscription

on September 2 of the school year of subscription Be in school with the status of day student or half-boarder in middle school or high school

or Be domiciled 3km or more from the school (except for dangerous route exemptions)

from the school The subscription must take place before 31 October 2025*

* Beyond that, only requests relating to a particular situation (moving, change of establishment, etc.) can be examined.