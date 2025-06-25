Available formulas
The Imagine R package
Ticket valid for unlimited travel on the entire Île-de-France Mobilités network (buses, trains, RER, metros, trams), including during weekends and school holidays. This package is intended for young people up to 26 years old, enrolled in a school or training course in Île-de-France.
The Imagine R package is issued by Île-de-France Mobilités, with a subscription that can be made online or through your school.
To benefit from the Imagine R package, the following conditions must be met:
- Living in Île-de-France
- Be under 26 years of age on September 1st of the school year of subscription.
- Be enrolled in a public or private institution under contract, as a day student or half-boarder, or follow a primary or secondary education course, or a work-study program below the baccalaureate level (apprentice status only – excluding professionalization contracts).
The School Bus Card
Ticket valid only for a daily round trip between home and school, to be made during the school period. This card does not allow you to travel during school holidays. It is intended for primary, middle and high school students following a primary or secondary education or an apprenticeship preparation class. High school students who do not receive scholarships will not be subsidized for the CSB card.
In order to benefit from the school bus card, the following conditions must be met:
- Reside in Île-de-France: only one home address can be retained
- Be under 18 years of age on September 2 of the school year of subscription
- Be in school with the status of day student or half-boarder in middle school or high school
- Be domiciled 3km or more from the school (except for dangerous route exemptions)
- The subscription must take place before 31 October 2025*
* Beyond that, only requests relating to a particular situation (moving, change of establishment, etc.) can be examined.
How to subscribe or renew the school bus card?
*Only complete applications will be processed. Any incomplete, illegible or non-compliant file will be automatically sent back to the family.
Subscription steps:
- Download below the file to print and complete
> All fields in parts A/B/C are mandatory, field D is optional
> The stamp and signature of the school are also mandatory for any new subscription
- In an envelope, enclose your payment by cheque payable to TRANSDEV VEXIN
- Send your application by simple mail to the following address:
Transdev Vexin - School Cards Service
33 rue des Fossettes – 95650 GENICOURT
- Receive the school map as soon as possible at the address you have given us on the file
Price of the school card:
The price is €142.93 (including €12.00 for application fees), for primary, middle school students (scholarship holders AND non-scholarship holders) and high school students with scholarships only, under 18 years old. Please note that for high school students without scholarships, the price varies according to the number of sections covered, i.e. a distance calculated by OPTILE and Île-de-France Mobilités, between the starting address and the school.
Municipal and departmental subsidies:
Municipalities can sometimes offer you a subsidy. We invite you to contact your town hall or the transport department of your local authority for information.