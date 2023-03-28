Similar news

Poissy train station
The departures of your bus lines are divided into three stopping points:
- South Station : it is located on the left, as you leave the station hall. It gives access to lines 6505, 6512, 6536 and 6571.
- Parvis Gare : it is located opposite the station, avenue Maurice Berteaux. It gives access to lines 6501, 6502, 6503 and 6555 and to the Poissy East and West Evening Buses.
- Gare Nord : it gives access to lines 6510, 6516, 6529, 6536, 6540, 6542, 6543, 6551, 6552, 6553, 6559, 6568, 6569, 6591, 6592, 6594, 7809, N155 and the Bus Soir Carrières-sous-Poissy.
Les Mureaux station
The departures of your bus lines are divided into two points:
- Les Mureaux bus station gives access to lines 6504, 6521, 6522, 6523, 6525, 6526, 6543, 6558, 6560, 6567, 6568, 6570, 6577, 6592, 7801, 7819, 7821, TàD Meulan-Les Mureaux and Bus Soir Les Mureaux.
- The "Gare des Mureaux - RD 43" stop is located on Avenue Paul Raoult, near the service station. It gives access to lines 6506, 6511, 6561, 6562, 6566, 6581 and 6593.
- The "Gare des Mureaux - Gambetta" stop is located on Avenue Paul Raoult, at number 31. It gives access to the 6507 line.
Vernouillet - Verneuil railway station
Vernouillet-Verneuil station provides access to lines 6513, 6514, 6515, 6518, 6524, 6541, 6543, 6567, 6568, 6572, 6575, 6577, 6592, 7822 and the Vernouillet-Verneuil Evening Bus.