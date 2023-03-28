Find your stop at the station!

Published on

  -  

Updated on

2 min reading

Find the departure platforms of your buses at Poissy, Les Mureaux and Vernouillet–Verneuil stations.

Poissy train station

The departures of your bus lines are divided into three stopping points:

  • South Station : it is located on the left, as you leave the station hall. It gives access to lines 6505, 6512, 6536 and 6571.
  • Parvis Gare : it is located opposite the station, avenue Maurice Berteaux. It gives access to lines 6501, 6502, 6503 and 6555 and to the Poissy East and West Evening Buses.
  • Gare Nord : it gives access to lines 6510, 6516, 6529, 6536, 6540, 6542, 6543, 6551, 6552, 6553, 6559, 6568, 6569, 6591, 6592, 6594, 7809, N155 and the Bus Soir Carrières-sous-Poissy.

Map of Poissy train stations

 -  2.6 MB

Basin plan

 -  14.2 MB

Les Mureaux station

The departures of your bus lines are divided into two points:

  • Les Mureaux bus station gives access to lines 6504, 6521, 6522, 6523, 6525, 6526, 6543, 6558, 6560, 6567, 6568, 6570, 6577, 6592, 7801, 7819, 7821, TàD Meulan-Les Mureaux and Bus Soir Les Mureaux.
  • The "Gare des Mureaux - RD 43" stop is located on Avenue Paul Raoult, near the service station. It gives access to lines 6506, 6511, 6561, 6562, 6566, 6581 and 6593.
  • The "Gare des Mureaux - Gambetta" stop is located on Avenue Paul Raoult, at number 31. It gives access to the 6507 line.

Map of Les Mureaux stations

 -  3.2 MB

Basin plan

 -  34.1 MB

Vernouillet - Verneuil railway station

Vernouillet-Verneuil station provides access to lines 6513, 6514, 6515, 6518, 6524, 6541, 6543, 6567, 6568, 6572, 6575, 6577, 6592, 7822 and the Vernouillet-Verneuil Evening Bus.

Map of the Vernouillet-Verneuil train station

 -  2.0 MB

Basin plan

 -  14.2 MB

Similar news