Line 4212 (ex 403):

To improve connections with the RER C, line 4212 is extended to Brétigny-sur-Orge station.

The offer to Brétigny-sur-Orge will be on average:

- a bus every 30 minutes from Monday to Friday from 5:30 am to 10:30 pm

- a bus every 30 minutes on Saturdays from 6:00 am to 10:30 pm

- a bus every hour on Sundays from 6:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

On the route between Imprimerie Nationale and the Bras de Fer station, there will be a bus every 15 minutes all day.

At the same time, the line will be shortened to improve travel times to Brétigny-sur-Orge and the Croix Blanche. Its new terminus will be the Bras de Fer station and it will continue to serve the Evry-Courcouronnes Centre station (connection with the RER D).