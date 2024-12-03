On 6 January 2025, Île-de-France Mobilités is reorganising the bus offer on certain lines in the Evry Centre Essonne area, and the line numbers are being changed, for greater clarity.
Find here the information on your lines in the Central Sector:
Bondoufle - Evry-Courcouronnes - Brétigny-sur-Orge - Ris-Orangis - Soisy-sur-Seine - Le Plessis-Pâté - Lisses
Line 4206 (ex 402):
Line 4206 is reinforced: it will run entirely on a dedicated track and will connect Viry-Châtillon to Corbeil-Essonnes via Evry-Courcouronnes station in 55 minutes. Its offer will be reinforced during the week with a bus every 7 minutes during morning and evening rush hours from 4:30 a.m. to midnight.
The weekend offer will also be increased with an average of one bus every 10 minutes on Saturday and 15 minutes on Sunday.
Line 4212 (ex 403):
To improve connections with the RER C, line 4212 is extended to Brétigny-sur-Orge station.
The offer to Brétigny-sur-Orge will be on average:
- a bus every 30 minutes from Monday to Friday from 5:30 am to 10:30 pm
- a bus every 30 minutes on Saturdays from 6:00 am to 10:30 pm
- a bus every hour on Sundays from 6:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
On the route between Imprimerie Nationale and the Bras de Fer station, there will be a bus every 15 minutes all day.
At the same time, the line will be shortened to improve travel times to Brétigny-sur-Orge and the Croix Blanche. Its new terminus will be the Bras de Fer station and it will continue to serve the Evry-Courcouronnes Centre station (connection with the RER D).
Line 4204 (ex 404):
Line 4204 will connect Soisy-sur-Seine to Evry-Courcouronnes. It will serve the stations of Bois de l'Epine, Val de Seine and Evry-Courcouronnes Centre. It will operate from 6:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and its offer will be adapted to the territory with:
- a bus every 15 minutes on average during peak hours from Monday to Friday (30 minutes during the day)
- a bus every 30 minutes on average on Saturdays from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm
- a bus every hour on average on Sundays from 6:00 am to 9:00 pm
At the same time, line 453, which only operated on Sundays, is cancelled and its route is taken over by line 4204, which will provide the same service.
Line 4216 (ex 416):
To support the development of the Leonardo da Vinci area in Lisses dedicated to high-tech activities, line 4216 will operate all day from Monday to Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. with 8 new departures during the day.
Line 4214 (ex 414):
The 4214 line has seen its offer evolve to allow the inhabitants of Evry-Courcouronnes to go to the Le Spot shopping centre on weekends.
With this new offer, residents will benefit from a bus every hour between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Saturdays and between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Sundays.
Line N139:
The N139 line is reinforced every weekday evening with a bus every 30 minutes.