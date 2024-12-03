Line 4230 (ex 302):

A better connection to Corbeil-Essonnes station.

In order to optimise the line and strengthen its offer, line 4230 will terminate at Corbeil-Essonnes station.

Its route between Corbeil-Essonnes station and Henri Dunant will be cancelled.

For the inhabitants of the Montconseil district (Square, La Tour and Salvador Allende stops), line 4202 will take over with a bus every 10 minutes on average to get to Corbeil-Essonnes station.