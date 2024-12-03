On 6 January 2025, Île-de-France Mobilités is reorganising the bus offer on certain lines in the Evry Centre Essonne area, and changing the line numbers, for greater clarity.
Find here the information on your lines in the Eastern Sector:
Corbeil-Essonnes - Morsang-sur-Seine - Tigery - Saint-Germain-lès-Corbeil - Soisy-sur-Seine - Saintry-sur-Seine -Etiolles - Saint-Pierre-du-Perray
Line 4230 (ex 302):
A better connection to Corbeil-Essonnes station.
In order to optimise the line and strengthen its offer, line 4230 will terminate at Corbeil-Essonnes station.
Its route between Corbeil-Essonnes station and Henri Dunant will be cancelled.
For the inhabitants of the Montconseil district (Square, La Tour and Salvador Allende stops), line 4202 will take over with a bus every 10 minutes on average to get to Corbeil-Essonnes station.
Line 4231 (ex 7001):
Line 4231 connects the municipalities of Tigery and Saint-Germain-lès-Corbeil to Corbeil-Essonnes station.
In order to improve the connection to Corbeil-Essonnes station, the line's offer is changing with a bus every 15 minutes during peak hours from Monday to Friday.