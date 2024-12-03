On 6 January 2025, Île-de-France Mobilités is reorganising the bus offer on certain lines in the Evry Centre Essonne area, and the line numbers are being changed, for greater clarity.
Find here the information on your lines in the Northern Sector:
Viry-Châtillon - Juvisy-sur-Orge - Savigny-sur-Orge - Grigny
Line 4205 (ex DM2):
Line 4205 connects the municipalities of Grigny and Viry-Châtillon to the Juvisy-sur-Orge station hub.
An important line in the region, its offer is reinforced during peak hours with a bus every 10 to 12 minutes on average during the week.
Its offer is also changing on Saturday mornings with a first departure from the line at 5:00 am.
Line 4206 (ex 402):
Its offer will evolve significantly before the arrival of the Tzen4.
Line 4206 will run entirely on a dedicated track and will connect Viry-Châtillon to Corbeil-Essonnes via Evry-Courcouronnes station in 55 minutes. Its offer will be reinforced during the week with a bus every 7 minutes during morning and evening rush hours from 4:30 a.m. to midnight.
The weekend offer will also be increased with an average of one bus every 10 minutes on Saturday and 15 minutes on Sunday.
Line 4223 (ex 402):
Line 4223 provides a link between the RER C in Savigny-sur-Orge and the RER D in Grigny.
It also allows high school students from the municipalities of Grigny and Viry-Châtillon to go to the Monge and Corot high schools in Savigny-sur-Orge.
To meet the high demand on this line in the morning, its offer is reinforced with a bus every 7 minutes on average.
Line N139:
The N139 line is reinforced every weekday evening with a bus every 30 minutes.