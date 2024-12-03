Line 4206 (ex 402):

Its offer will evolve significantly before the arrival of the Tzen4.

Line 4206 will run entirely on a dedicated track and will connect Viry-Châtillon to Corbeil-Essonnes via Evry-Courcouronnes station in 55 minutes. Its offer will be reinforced during the week with a bus every 7 minutes during morning and evening rush hours from 4:30 a.m. to midnight.

The weekend offer will also be increased with an average of one bus every 10 minutes on Saturday and 15 minutes on Sunday.