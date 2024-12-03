Line 4203 (ex 301):

Line 4203 is now the main line of the municipality of Corbeil-Essonnes.

Its offer is increased to support the increase in its attendance:

- during the week: a bus every 10 minutes on average during peak hours and 15 minutes during the day. It will also run until midnight (compared to 23:00 currently)

- Saturday: more buses in the evening with a bus every 20 minutes on average (compared to 30 minutes currently). It will also run until midnight (compared to 11:00 p.m. currently) on Saturdays and Sundays

- For the months of July and August: its offer is doubled