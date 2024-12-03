On 6 January 2025, Île-de-France Mobilités is reorganising the bus offer on certain lines in the Évry Centre Essonne area, and the line numbers are being changed, for greater clarity.
Find here the information on your lines in the Southern Sector:
Corbeil-Essonnes - Le Coudray-Montceaux - Lisses - Villabé
Line 4241 (ex 405):
Line 4241 will connect the Orangis Bois de l'Epine station to the Corbeil-Essonnes station via the Evry-Courcouronnes Centre station.
Its opening hours are not changed.
Line 4243 (ex 303):
Line 4243 serves the town of Corbeil-Essonnes by connecting the stations of Moulin Galant and Corbeil-Essonnes Zola.
To adapt the line's offer to travel needs, the line is reinforced in the morning with a bus every 15 minutes on average from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.
It also runs later in the evening until midnight (compared to 23:00 today).
Line 4245 (ex 304 and 415):
To complete the simplification of the bus network in the southern sector of the agglomeration, routes 415 and 304 are merged to create a new route. The new line 4245 will connect Evry-Courcouronnes station to Corbeil-Essonnes station via the municipalities of Lisses and Villabé.
It will also serve the Villabé station. Its offer will be increased during the week with:
- a bus every 15 minutes on average during peak hours
- a bus every 30 minutes on average during the day
Line 4203 (ex 301):
Line 4203 is now the main line of the municipality of Corbeil-Essonnes.
Its offer is increased to support the increase in its attendance:
- during the week: a bus every 10 minutes on average during peak hours and 15 minutes during the day. It will also run until midnight (compared to 23:00 currently)
- Saturday: more buses in the evening with a bus every 20 minutes on average (compared to 30 minutes currently). It will also run until midnight (compared to 11:00 p.m. currently) on Saturdays and Sundays
- For the months of July and August: its offer is doubled
Line 4242 (ex 402S):
To accompany the evolution of line 4206, a new line is created to connect Le Coudray-Montceaux to the Bras de Fer station in Evry-Courcouronnes via the RN7.
It will operate from 4:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and its offer will be adapted to the travel needs of this sector with an average of one bus every 15 minutes during peak hours from Monday to Friday. It will also run on Saturdays with an average of one bus every 25 minutes all day from 4:30 am to 11:00 pm.
For Sundays, it will offer a bus every hour from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Line N139:
The N139 line is reinforced every weekday evening with a bus every 30 minutes.