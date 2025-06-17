Similar news

🎓 School lines

The regular school lines (4321 to 4340) have been revised :

Adjustment of travel times according to traffic conditions.

Opening hours adapted to the entrances and exits of schools.

In particular:

4332 : addition of an additional bus at 7:50 a.m. from Rue de la Ferté to guarantee a seat for all students.

: adaptation to the new days of operation of the Marie Laurencin high school in Mennecy. 4323 : modification of the service to Cheptainville for a better distribution of pupils

Only line 4436 serves the "Calvaire" and "Mairie" stops.