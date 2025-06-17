Similar news

Find out the news of your new school year!

Your 2025-2026 schedules are available!

To consult them, nothing could be simpler:

Changes from 1 September 2025

Line 4301

  • After a year of work, the line is returning to its original route and serves the new bus station in Marolles-en-Hurepoix.
  • Due to the one-way traffic on Rue du Général Leclerc in Vert-le-Petit, a new "Écoles" stop has been added in the direction of Marolles-en-Hurepoix.
Line 4305

  • Readjusted timetables for more regular crossings and better connections with the RER at Bouray station.
  • Creation of a new "Aerodrome" stop in Cerny.
Line 4307

  • Adapted timetables to improve regularity and connections with the RER at Mennecy station.
  • Updated travel times, traffic conditions, to travel more serenely.
🎓 School lines

The regular school lines (4321 to 4340) have been revised :

  • Adjustment of travel times according to traffic conditions.
  • Opening hours adapted to the entrances and exits of schools.

In particular:

  • 4332 : addition of an additional bus at 7:50 a.m. from Rue de la Ferté to guarantee a seat for all students.
  • 4326 – 4327 – 4328 – 4346 : adaptation to the new days of operation of the Marie Laurencin high school in Mennecy.
  • 4323 : modification of the service to Cheptainville for a better distribution of pupils

Only line 4436 serves the "Calvaire" and "Mairie" stops.

Tips for travelling well

  • Anticipate your journey by consulting the timetables in advance and the Traffic Information on https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/ and remember to subscribe to your line's alerts by selecting your line's number and clicking on the "subscribe to alerts" bell
  • Arrive at your stop a few minutes before the indicated time,
  • When the bus arrives, signal the driver to stop,
  • Have your ticket ready before boarding the bus (Navigo pass, Easy pass, Imagine R card, Bus school card, etc.). If you don't have a ticket, bring change or buy an SMS ticket by sending: BUS + line number to 93100),
  • When boarding the bus, validate your ticket so as not to be in violation,
  • Sit on board and remember to hold on to the grab bars for your safety,
  • Request your stop by pressing the buttons in the vehicle,
  • Check that you haven't forgotten anything before going downstairs,
  • Get off safely at your stop.

We wish you all a great start to the new school year!

