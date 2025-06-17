Similar news

To consult them, nothing could be simpler:
- Log in to https://me-deplacer.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/fiches-horaires/bus and type in your line number.
- You can also find the timetables at your stop and scan the QR-code displayed directly to get the time of passage in real time.
Changes from 1 September 2025
Line 4301
- After a year of work, the line is returning to its original route and serves the new bus station in Marolles-en-Hurepoix.
- Due to the one-way traffic on Rue du Général Leclerc in Vert-le-Petit, a new "Écoles" stop has been added in the direction of Marolles-en-Hurepoix.
Line 4305
- Readjusted timetables for more regular crossings and better connections with the RER at Bouray station.
- Creation of a new "Aerodrome" stop in Cerny.
Line 4307
- Adapted timetables to improve regularity and connections with the RER at Mennecy station.
- Updated travel times, traffic conditions, to travel more serenely.
🎓 School lines
The regular school lines (4321 to 4340) have been revised :
- Adjustment of travel times according to traffic conditions.
- Opening hours adapted to the entrances and exits of schools.
In particular:
- 4332 : addition of an additional bus at 7:50 a.m. from Rue de la Ferté to guarantee a seat for all students.
- 4326 – 4327 – 4328 – 4346 : adaptation to the new days of operation of the Marie Laurencin high school in Mennecy.
- 4323 : modification of the service to Cheptainville for a better distribution of pupils
Only line 4436 serves the "Calvaire" and "Mairie" stops.
Tips for travelling well
- Anticipate your journey by consulting the timetables in advance and the Traffic Information on https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/ and remember to subscribe to your line's alerts by selecting your line's number and clicking on the "subscribe to alerts" bell
- Arrive at your stop a few minutes before the indicated time,
- When the bus arrives, signal the driver to stop,
- Have your ticket ready before boarding the bus (Navigo pass, Easy pass, Imagine R card, Bus school card, etc.). If you don't have a ticket, bring change or buy an SMS ticket by sending: BUS + line number to 93100),
- When boarding the bus, validate your ticket so as not to be in violation,
- Sit on board and remember to hold on to the grab bars for your safety,
- Request your stop by pressing the buttons in the vehicle,
- Check that you haven't forgotten anything before going downstairs,
- Get off safely at your stop.
We wish you all a great start to the new school year!