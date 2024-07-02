This summer at Paris Saclay, your 100% digitized schedules

Published on

1 min reading

Find your summer hours valid from July 15 to August 26, 2024

Your lines will switch to summer timetable from 15 July to 26 August 2024

Committed to respecting the environment, we offer you the opportunity to consult your schedules for the summer period exclusively online:

  • The Île-de-France Mobilités website > Info > News > Essonne > Paris-Saclay
  • On the IDF Mobilités app

You can also contact us by phone: 0806 079 231

Exceptionally, if necessary, timetables can be printed on request by calling the number above

Find here the timetables of your lines for the summer 2024 period:

Please note that your lines 9 and 91.06 will have summer schedules that will start on July 22, 2024.

Line 9 - Summer timetable from 22/07 to 26/08
Line 91.06 - Summer timetable from 22/07 to 26/08

Good news for this summer! Your line 12 will run between the Ulis 2 shopping centre and the Courcelle-Lycée de la Vallée station from Monday to Saturday from 07:30 to 21:45 (Frequency: 1 bus every hour)

Line 12 - Summer timetable from 15/07 to 26/08