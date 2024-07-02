Your lines will switch to summer timetable from 15 July to 26 August 2024
Committed to respecting the environment, we offer you the opportunity to consult your schedules for the summer period exclusively online:
- The Île-de-France Mobilités website > Info > News > Essonne > Paris-Saclay
- On the IDF Mobilités app
You can also contact us by phone: 0806 079 231
Exceptionally, if necessary, timetables can be printed on request by calling the number above
Please note that your lines 9 and 91.06 will have summer schedules that will start on July 22, 2024.
Good news for this summer! Your line 12 will run between the Ulis 2 shopping centre and the Courcelle-Lycée de la Vallée station from Monday to Saturday from 07:30 to 21:45 (Frequency: 1 bus every hour)