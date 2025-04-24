Similar news

The teams of your Vallée du Loing - Nemours territory come to meet you, on the occasion of the European Mobility Week, from 16 to 22 September 2025, to inform you about the transport offer of your bus lines.

We look forward to seeing you on:

September 16, 2025 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Nemours station.

September 19, 2025 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Nemours station.

September 22, 2025 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Nemours station.

Our teams will also be happy to answer your questions or requests for information on the transport tickets and services offered in the Vallée du Loing - Nemours area.

We look forward to seeing many of you!

To find out more about the news in your area, go to our X account: @Loing_IDFM