The teams in your Marne-la-Vallée area are coming to meet you, on the occasion of European Mobility Week, from 16 to 22 September 2025, to find out about the transport offer of your bus lines.
We look forward to seeing you on:
- September 16, 2025 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Lagny Thorigny station
- 17 September 2025 from 4.30 pm to 7 pm in Marne-la-Vallée Chessy Nord station
- September 18, 2025 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Bussy-Saint-Georges station
- September 19, 2025 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Torcy station
- 22 September 2025 from 4.30 pm to 7 pm at Val d'Europe station
Our teams will also be happy to answer your questions or requests for information on the transport tickets and services offered in the Marne-la-Vallée area.
We look forward to seeing many of you!
To find out more about the news in your area, go to our X account: @MLV_IDFM