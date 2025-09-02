The teams in your Marne-la-Vallée area are coming to meet you, on the occasion of European Mobility Week, from 16 to 22 September 2025, to find out about the transport offer of your bus lines.

We look forward to seeing you on:

September 16, 2025 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Lagny Thorigny station

17 September 2025 from 4.30 pm to 7 pm in Marne-la-Vallée Chessy Nord station

September 18, 2025 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Bussy-Saint-Georges station

September 19, 2025 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Torcy station

22 September 2025 from 4.30 pm to 7 pm at Val d'Europe station

Our teams will also be happy to answer your questions or requests for information on the transport tickets and services offered in the Marne-la-Vallée area.

We look forward to seeing many of you!

