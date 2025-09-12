[#SemaineEuropenneDeLaMobilité2025]



Every year from 16 to 22 September, the European Mobility Week aims to #inciter citizens, organisations and communities in many European countries to #opter for more #durables ways of #déplacements !



What we do every day 🚌🌍♻️🍃



This year, the European Mobility Week will be held around the theme of mobility for all! 🚌🚞🚋🚄🚲🚡



In the Pays Briard territory, several projects, actions, and initiatives go in this direction:



- We inform, raise awareness and support individuals in moving towards softer mobility: all week long our mediation agents are there to guide you on the possibilities available to you in the territory #PaysBriard during our snacks at the station!

Animations will be offered and gifts to be won, See the program.



- We work hand in hand with local authorities to adapt the offer to the needs of citizens (creation, modification of lines, relocation of stopping points) by participating in the construction of mobility plans



- We regularly renew our fleet by opting for less polluting energies such as biomethane (particularly at the Brie-Comte-Robert operational centre)



- We support the Department of Seine-et-Marne and public establishments in securing multimodal service and support points (Restructuring of the Boissy-Saint-Leger bus station, creation of a secure bicycle parking lot at Mormant station,...)



See you soon on the network to discuss it over a snack! 😊