To travel well, let's respect the rules of civility

Published on

1 min reading

The rules for travelling well together

In order to travel more pleasantly, there are rules that everyone must respect on board the buses:

"Rule N°1: I remain courteous in transport"

A hearty "hello" is so nice!

The rules for travelling well together

"Rule No. 2: I turn down the volume of my devices"

(telephone, headphones, Bluetoooth speaker...). Other users don't need to know about my musical tastes

For everyone's comfort, I turn down the volume

"Rule N°3: I leave my place free to someone who needs it more than me"

If I were in a situation with reduced mobility, I would be delighted with this gesture!

I leave the place free if someone needs it more than me

"Rule N°4: I fold my stroller when I get into the vehicle"

My child will be safe in my arms.

For everyone's safety, I fold my stroller when getting into the vehicle

"Rule N°5: I signal my request to stop well before arriving and not at the last moment"

A sudden stop at the last moment can be dangerous.

I don't wait until the last moment to signal my stop

"Rule N°6: I don't leave my rubbish on the bus"

Traveling in a clean bus is so nice!

I don't leave my rubbish on the bus

"Rule No. 7: I don't consume food or drink on board the bus"

Sitting on a dirty seat is not pleasant...

On the bus I don't consume any drinks or food

Let's travel together, let's travel with civility!

Thank you