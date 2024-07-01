Summer timetables and new features on your lines from 8 July 2024

Published on

1 min reading

Find out about the summer timetables of your lines and what's new in your area

New features on your lines from 8 July

Line 482:

  • The Gare de Thiais-Orly stop is created on your line 482 to serve metro 14. Find him at the Thiais-Orly station on rue du Dr Marie.
  • The Pont de Rungis stop has been moved to the stop of the same name on line 319 located on the road to Fontainebleau
Line map 482
Map of line 482 from 8 July 2024

Line 282:

  • the Clemenceau judgment is definitively deleted.
    Please refer to the Gare de Choisy and 8 May 1945 stops
Map of line 282 from 8 July 2024

Summer opening hours 2024

Find below the schedules of your bus lines for the period from Monday 8 July to Sunday 1 September 2024 inclusive

Line 282
Line 480
Line 482
Line 483
Unicorn Line