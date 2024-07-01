New features on your lines from 8 July
Line 482:
- The Gare de Thiais-Orly stop is created on your line 482 to serve metro 14. Find him at the Thiais-Orly station on rue du Dr Marie.
- The Pont de Rungis stop has been moved to the stop of the same name on line 319 located on the road to Fontainebleau
Line 282:
- the Clemenceau judgment is definitively deleted.
Please refer to the Gare de Choisy and 8 May 1945 stops
Summer opening hours 2024
Find below the schedules of your bus lines for the period from Monday 8 July to Sunday 1 September 2024 inclusive