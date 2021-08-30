Similar news

Everything you need to know about your new Evening Bus offer!
Are you returning with the last train or RER? Get out stress-free, our buses will accompany you!
Your Evening Bus is waiting for you when you arrive at the station! The Evening Buses take over on your regular lines and drop you off at your stop.
This new service is available from the stations of Poissy, Vernouillet-Verneuil and Les Mureaux and serves the main residential areas of Poissy, Carrières-sous-Poissy, Verneuil, Vernouillet and Les Mureaux. Departure times coincide with the last arrivals of RER A and J line trains from Paris.
Evening Bus - Poissy East and West
From Poissy station (Parvis), 3 departures are offered in connection with the trains, from Monday to Saturday (excluding public holidays). In the evening , the "Poissy Ouest and Poissy Est" evening buses take over from the regular lines 6501, 6502 and 6503.
The stops served in the Poissy Ouest sector are as follows: Poissy – Parvis Gare, La Coudraie, Château Maurice Clerc, Champ Gaillard, La Part Dieu, Montaigne, Lycée Le Corbusier, Villa Savoye, Blanche de Castille, Notre-Dame, Ursulines, Cimetière, Bussy, Corneille, Ronsard, Collège Les Grands Champs, Hôpital, Racine and Rhin-Danube.
The stops served in the Poissy Est sector: Poissy – Parvis Gare, Le Cep, Commissariat, Péguy, Laurence Caroline, Lycée Adrienne Bolland, Avenue de Pontoise, Rue du Stade, Piscine Saint-Exupéry, Roland Le Nestour, Saint-Exupéry and Boulevard Robespierre.
Evening Bus - Carrières-sous-Poissy
From Poissy station (Gare Routière Nord), 3 departures are offered in connection with the trains, from Monday to Saturday (excluding public holidays). The Bus Soir Carrières-sous-Poissy takes over from the regular lines 6501 and 6516.
The stops served in the Carrières-sous-Poissy sector are as follows: Poissy Gare Nord, Les Oiseaux - Parc du Peuple de l'herbe, Maison des Insectes Parc du Peuple de l'herbe, Port Saint-Louis, Vieille Ferme, Place Marcel Pagnol, Saint-Honoré, Flora Tristan, 8 Mai 1945, Saint-Louis, Château Vanderbilt, Maurice Evrard, Reine Blanche, Galiotte, Senette, EDF, 3 Tours, Esplanade, Frères Tissier and Les Fleurs.
Evening Bus - Vernouillet-Verneuil Station
From Vernouillet - Verneuil station, 4 departures are offered in connection with the trains, from Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays). In the evening , the Bus Soirée Vernouillet - Verneuil takes over from the regular lines 6513, 6514 and 6515.
The stops served in the Les Mureaux sector are as follows: Vernouillet-Verneuil train station, Koenig, Europe, Le Parc, Avenue de Triel, Clos Hamelet, Pressoir, Clos des Vignes, Rond-Point des Rois, Terres Rouges, Collège Emile Zola, Fours à Chaux, Les Ormes, Maternelle Kosma, Capucines, Noyer, Tocqueville, Rome - d'Esparbes, Collège Jean Zay, Rue de Bazincourt, Abbé Masure, Mairie de Verneuil, Faisanderie, La Garenne, Chanteclair and Parc Noir.
Evening Bus - Gare des Mureaux
From Les Mureaux station, 7 departures are offered in connection with the trains, from Monday to Saturday (excluding public holidays). The Bus Soir Les Mureaux takes over from the regular lines 6504, 6506 and 6507.
The stops served in the Les Mureaux sector are as follows: Gare des Mureaux, Médiathèque, Bougimonts Shopping Centre, Stendhal, Hauts de Grands Ouest, Paul Eluard, Pléiades, Collège Jean Vilar, Frédéric Mistral, Léon Fourcil, Espace des Habitants, Château de Bècheville, La Chêneraie, Bougimonts, Les Ateliers du Moulin, Vigne Blanche, Pôle Molière, CC Espace, Maryse Bastié, Chopin, Sablons, Countess Route de Bouafle, Musicians, Centre Hospitalier - Accueil and FAM de Bécheville.
How does the Evening Bus work?
This service allows you to return as quickly as possible, the stops are served on request:
- You get on board and validate your ticket
- You indicate your alight stop to the driver
- The driver adapts his route according to the requests to get you to your destination as quickly as possible
To find out more and find out your descent stops, don't hesitate to consult the information brochures.