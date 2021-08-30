Similar news

Everything you need to know about your new Evening Bus offer!

Are you returning with the last train or RER? Get out stress-free, our buses will accompany you!



Your Evening Bus is waiting for you when you arrive at the station! The Evening Buses take over on your regular lines and drop you off at your stop.



This new service is available from the stations of Poissy, Vernouillet-Verneuil and Les Mureaux and serves the main residential areas of Poissy, Carrières-sous-Poissy, Verneuil, Vernouillet and Les Mureaux. Departure times coincide with the last arrivals of RER A and J line trains from Paris.