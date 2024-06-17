Similar news

The school bus transport card (e.g. Optile card) is a transport ticket valid only for a daily round trip between home and school, to be made during the school period.

(This card does not allow you to travel during school holidays).

It is intended for middle and high school students following a primary or secondary education or an apprenticeship preparation class.

Kindergarten and primary school students are not eligible for this transport card.

In addition, this card is issued by the bus operator in your area following a subscription.

Other transport tickets are available on the Île-de-France Mobilités website.