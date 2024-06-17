Similar news

Registrations for the school transport card for the year 2024/2025 are open! Get informed and subscribe to this transport card now.
Who is the school transport card for?
The school bus transport card (e.g. Optile card) is a transport ticket valid only for a daily round trip between home and school, to be made during the school period.
(This card does not allow you to travel during school holidays).
It is intended for middle and high school students following a primary or secondary education or an apprenticeship preparation class.
Kindergarten and primary school students are not eligible for this transport card.
In addition, this card is issued by the bus operator in your area following a subscription.
Other transport tickets are available on the Île-de-France Mobilités website.
Eligibility requirements:
The card is not valid on weekends, during school holidays, on another line or to make more than one round trip per day.
To obtain this card, the following conditions must be met:
- Be enrolled in a PUBLIC or PRIVATE educational establishment under contract.
- Be under 21 years of age on September 1st of the year of subscription.
- Reside in Ile-de-France.
- Be a day student or a half-boarder.
- Be at school more than 3 km from your home (shortest pedestrian route).
- The subsidized rate below only applies to middle school students.
- If your child is enrolled in high school, the amount will depend on the number of sections covered (contact us by email [email protected] for information)
In addition, if the journey includes more than 4 sections (distance varies according to the section limits, but in general in the case of a journey of more than 7 km on the bus line), the card is not subsidised by the Department and it then becomes more expensive than an imagineR package.
Applications for scholarship students are not accepted. We invite you to subscribe to an imagineR package.
How do I get my school transportation card:
You must return the following file:
• Application for a school card (Registration Form) completed, signed and with the stamp of the school
• Your payment by cheque in the amount of €105, payable to TISSE
For the municipalities of the Cœur d'Essonne Agglomération (Saint-Michel-sur-Orge / Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois / Fleury-Mérogis / Morsang-sur-Orge / Villemoisson-sur-Orge):
• Application for a school card (Registration Form) completed, signed and with the stamp of the school
• Your municipality covers the €12 application fee. In view of this aid, you must send us a payment by cheque in the amount of €93, payable to TISSE
For the municipality of Saintry-sur-Seine (only for the Collège de la Tuilerie):
- Application for a card completed, signed and with the stamp of the school
- Your municipality pays €21.5. In view of this aid, you must send us a payment by cheque in the amount of €83.5, payable to TISSE
At the following address:
TISSE – Bondoufle Bus Operational Centre
School Card Service
5 rue du Canal
91070 BONDOUFLE
Questions about your school transport card?
You can contact us by email: [email protected] (please indicate School Service in the subject line) and by phone at 01 80 96 31 87.