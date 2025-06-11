Similar news

Registrations for the school bus transport card (ex Optile card) for the year 2025/2026 will be open from 10 June 2025! From now on, find out more and subscribe to this transport card!
Who is the school bus card for?
The school bus transport card (formerly the Optile card) is a transport ticket valid only for a daily round trip between home and school, to be made during the school period.
(This card does not allow you to travel during school holidays).
It is intended for middle and high school students following a primary or secondary education or an apprenticeship preparation class.
Kindergarten and primary school students are not eligible for this transport card.
In addition, this card is issued by the bus network operator following a subscription.
Other transport tickets are available on the Île-de-France Mobilités website.
Eligibility requirements:
In order to benefit from the school bus card, the following conditions must be met:
- Reside in Île-de-France: only one home address can be retained.
- Be under 21 years of age on September 1st of the school year of subscription.
- Be in school with the status of day student or half-boarder in middle or high school.
- Be domiciled 3km or more from the school (except for dangerous route exemptions).
- The subscription must take place before 31 October 2025*
* Beyond that, only requests relating to a particular situation (moving, change of establishment, etc.) can be examined.
How to subscribe or renew the school bus card?
*Only complete applications will be processed. Any incomplete, illegible or non-compliant file will be automatically sent back to the family.
*Only applications received by mail will be processed. No applications will be accepted on site.
Subscription steps:
- Download below the file to print and complete
> All fields in parts A/B/C are mandatory, field D is optional.
> The stamp and signature of the school are also mandatory for any new subscription.
- In an envelope, attach to your file your payment by cheque made out to TISSE
(details in the "Optile school card price" section)
> No photo, pre-stamped envelope or any other element is to be sent. We cannot guarantee that these items will be returned.
- Send your application by simple mail to the following address:
TISSE - School Card Service
5 rue du Canal
91070 Bondoufle
- Receive the school map as soon as possible at the address you have given us on the file.
Price of the Optile school card:
The pricing of the Optile school card works by number of sections, i.e. a distance calculated by Optile and Île-de-France mobilité, between the departure address and the school;
To find out the number of sections corresponding to your child's journey, you can contact us by email: [email protected] (please indicate School Service in the subject line) and by phone at 0 800 10 20 20.