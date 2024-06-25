Who is the school bus card for?

The school bus transport card (formerly the OPTILE card) is a transport ticket valid only for a daily round trip between home and school, to be made during the school period.

(This card does not allow you to travel during school holidays).

It is intended for middle and high school students following a primary or secondary education or an apprenticeship preparation class.

Kindergarten and primary school students are not eligible for this transport card.

In addition, this card is issued by the bus network operator following a subscription.

Other transport tickets are available on the Île-de-France Mobilités website.

Eligibility requirements:

In order to benefit from the school bus card, the following conditions must be met:

Reside in Île-de-France: only one home address can be retained

Be under 18 years of age on September 2 of the school year of subscription

on September 2 of the school year of subscription Be in school with the status of day student or half-boarder in middle school or high school

or Be domiciled 3km or more from the school (except for dangerous route exemptions)

from the school The subscription must be made before October 31, 2024*

* Beyond that, only requests relating to a particular situation (moving, change of establishment, etc.) can be examined.