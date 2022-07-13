For some schedules, taking line 31 now requires a prior reservation (TàD):

ON WEEKDAYS from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (before 9 a.m. and after 4 p.m., you can continue to use your line by simply going to your stop a few minutes before the departure time indicated in the timetable sheet).

SATURDAY all day

At the times offered by TàD, the service of additional stops will facilitate your travel between the Vélizy-le-Bas district and the heart of the city of Vélizy-Villacoublay: from 29 August, you will be able to go to the Town Hall and enjoy the shops and services of the Mail, the Village and the Louvois district without having to change buses!