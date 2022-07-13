For some schedules, taking line 31 now requires a prior reservation (TàD):
- ON WEEKDAYS from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (before 9 a.m. and after 4 p.m., you can continue to use your line by simply going to your stop a few minutes before the departure time indicated in the timetable sheet).
- SATURDAY all day
At the times offered by TàD, the service of additional stops will facilitate your travel between the Vélizy-le-Bas district and the heart of the city of Vélizy-Villacoublay: from 29 August, you will be able to go to the Town Hall and enjoy the shops and services of the Mail, the Village and the Louvois district without having to change buses!
How do I know if I need to book my bus?
On my leaflet, departures requiring a prior reservation are accompanied by the indication "TàD" as in the example below.
To book, it's very simple!
- Go to the tad.idfmobilites.fr website or download the Ile-de-France Mobilités T&D app on your smartphone. All you have to do is:
- Create your account
- Select your line
- Indicate the information of your route: timetable, ascent stop and descent stop desired.
- Or by phone on 09 70 80 96 63, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Flexible and practical, you can book 30 days before the trip and up to 1 hour before departure, based on the schedules at the stops indicated in the timetable leaflet for line 31.