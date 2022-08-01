Complementary to the regular lines, this service is offered in the Courtabœuf Paris-Saclay Park business park. It operates from Monday to Friday, from 6 a.m. to 7:15 p.m., with guaranteed connections every 15 minutes.

No reservation is necessary from the Château d'Eau stop.

At other stops, remember to book your ride 1 hour in advance to be picked up, as the driver does not stop without a reservation.

You will receive a confirmation of your pick-up time and arrival time at your destination on your smartphone.

You can view the approach of the shuttle in real time.

On boarding, simply present your reservation to the driver and validate with your usual transport ticket (Navigo pass, Imagine R card, Navigo Easy, etc.).