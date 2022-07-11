From 1 August 2022, Île-de-France Mobilités will gradually roll out a new public transport offer in the Étampois Sud-Essonne, Dourdannais en Hurepoix and Entre Juine et Renarde sectors.
You can register and book your ride on one of the following 3 platforms:
- On the mobile application "TàD Île-de-France Mobilités"
- On the regional platform dedicated to DRT tad.idfmobilites.fr
- By phone, Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., at 09.70.80.96.63.
The TàD is open to all: to use it, your usual regional transport ticket is enough! (Navigo Pass, Imagine R Card, T+ Ticket...)
It is possible to book one month in advance and up to 30 minutes before departure.
In the Étampois sector
The new TàD Étampes on-demand transport service is complementary to the regular bus lines. It will make it possible to travel from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays between Étampes station and the "Portes d'Étampes", "Salle des fêtes", "Hôpital" bus stops and:
- Western zone: Boissy-le-Sec, Boutervilliers, Chalo-Saint-Mars, Chalou-Moulineux, Congerville-Thionville, Mérobert, Saint-Escobille and Saint-Hilaire.
- South zone: Abbéville-la-Rivière, Arrancourt, Boissy-la-Rivière, Fontaine-la-Rivière, Méréville, Saclas and Saint-Cyr-la-Rivière.
After booking your journey, a vehicle will pick you up at the stop near you and drop you off at the Étampes train station, Portes d'Étampes, Salle des fêtes, or the Hospital. You can then make the journey in the opposite direction.
Since September 30, 2022, two new stops have been created: Hameau Estouches in the municipality of Le Mérevillois and Bois Beau Champ in the municipality of Abbeville La Rivière.
Description of how the TàD d'Etampes works
In the area of Juine et Renarde / Lardy / Étréchy
The new on-demand transport service TàD Lardy-Étrechy is complementary to the regular bus lines. It will allow you to travel from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday:
- Between the stations of Bouray and Lardy and the municipalities of Boissy-sous-Saint-Yon and Torfou,
- Between Étrechy station, the shopping centre and Pont Royal and the municipalities of Villeconin, Souzy-la-Briche, Mauchamps, Chauffour-lès-Étrechy, Auvers-Saint-Georges, Villeneuve-sur-Auvers and Boissy-le-Cutté.
After booking your ride, a vehicle will pick you up at the stop near you and drop you off at the aforementioned stations and points of interest. You can then make the journey in the opposite direction.
Description of how the Lardy / Étréchy DRT works
In the Dourdannais sector
Due to the difficulties in recruiting drivers, we are obliged to temporarily suspend the Demand-Responsive Transport service in Dourdan. We will be sure to keep you informed as soon as the service resumes. We apologize for any inconvenience caused. You can also follow all our news on Twitter @EssonneSO_IDFM
Dourdan's new on-demand transport service will allow you to travel from the following 3 zones (You can then make the journey in the opposite direction):
- Eastern Zone: Val-Saint-Germain, Roinville, Saint-Cyr-sous-Dourdan and Sermaise.
- South zone: Authon-la-Plaine, Boissy-le-Sec, Chatignonville, Corbeuse, La Forêt-le-Roi, Les Granges-le-Roi, Plessis-Saint-Benoist and Richarville.
- North-East Zone: Breux-Jouy, Saint-Chéron, Saint-Sulpice-de-Favières and Saint-Yon.
· For the East and South zones towards Dourdan station, the hospital, the shopping area and the "Château Syndicate" stop from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.,
· For the eastern and southern zones towards Dourdan station, the hospital, the shopping area, the "Château Syndicate" stop, the Madré and La Belette ZAs, the Vaubenard, Lavoisier, l'Ermitage, Cité des Petits Prés and the "Rue Niepce / Beaurepaire" stop from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Friday,
· For the North-East zone towards the Briis-sous-Forges motorway station and the St Chéron station from Monday to Friday from 7 am to 9 am and from 5 pm to 8 pm.
Description of how the Dourdan TàD works