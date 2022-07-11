From 1 August 2022, Île-de-France Mobilités will gradually roll out a new public transport offer in the Étampois Sud-Essonne, Dourdannais en Hurepoix and Entre Juine et Renarde sectors.

You can register and book your ride on one of the following 3 platforms:

- On the mobile application "TàD Île-de-France Mobilités"

- On the regional platform dedicated to DRT tad.idfmobilites.fr

- By phone, Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., at 09.70.80.96.63.

The TàD is open to all: to use it, your usual regional transport ticket is enough! (Navigo Pass, Imagine R Card, T+ Ticket...)

It is possible to book one month in advance and up to 30 minutes before departure.

In the Étampois sector

The new TàD Étampes on-demand transport service is complementary to the regular bus lines. It will make it possible to travel from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays between Étampes station and the "Portes d'Étampes", "Salle des fêtes", "Hôpital" bus stops and:

- Western zone: Boissy-le-Sec, Boutervilliers, Chalo-Saint-Mars, Chalou-Moulineux, Congerville-Thionville, Mérobert, Saint-Escobille and Saint-Hilaire.

- South zone: Abbéville-la-Rivière, Arrancourt, Boissy-la-Rivière, Fontaine-la-Rivière, Méréville, Saclas and Saint-Cyr-la-Rivière.

After booking your journey, a vehicle will pick you up at the stop near you and drop you off at the Étampes train station, Portes d'Étampes, Salle des fêtes, or the Hospital. You can then make the journey in the opposite direction.

Since September 30, 2022, two new stops have been created: Hameau Estouches in the municipality of Le Mérevillois and Bois Beau Champ in the municipality of Abbeville La Rivière.